COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Work starts Monday on Cary Tobacco Trail tunnel

The area to be relocated (image courtesy Town of Cary)

CARY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Town of Cary says a developer will relocate a section of the American Tobacco Trail through a pedestrian tunnel so Yates Store Road can be extended across the trail to East Ferrell Road.

The work begins August 14 in the area at the Wake County/Chatham County line.

A map of the area (image courtesy Town of Cary)


Cary says the trail will remain open during the work, which will take place daily between 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m; flaggers will direct foot traffic as needed.

Visitors to the trail should expect temporary closures where the trail meets the extension of Yates Store Road through spring 2018.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ABOUT THE PROJECT


Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventscyclingrunningCaryWake County
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Durham skate park is all smiles
Cary officer 'justified' in fatally shooting break-in suspect
Conviction upheld for man who put pig mask on dead ex-wife
Acquitted ex-Tulsa officer volunteers at sheriff's office
More Community & Events
Top Stories
4 hospitalized following accident in Johnston County
Candlelight vigil planned in Raleigh for Charlottesville victims
Suspect in deadly Charlottesville car ramming due in court
What we know about the violent clashes and car-ramming in Charlottesville
Three Cary churches unite for Charlottesville vigil
Procession for fallen North Carolina soldier planned today
US military says 2 American soldiers killed in Iraq
Police: 17 immigrants found in south Texas 18-wheeler
Show More
4-month-old puppy found burned, with broken jaw
Clayton man drowns while visiting Caswell Beach
Coach Krzyzewski knee replacement being called a success
Motorcycle crash in Fayetteville leaves 1 badly injured
Mom of boiling water victim: "I want justice..."
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Charlottesville Confederate monument protest
'Ninja Warrior' course a big hit in the Triangle
PHOTOS: Football camps open in the Triangle
PHOTOS: Durham Downtown YMCA evacuated
More Photos