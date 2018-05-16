  • The remainder of General Hospital will air tonight after Nightline at approximately 1:07 a.m.

Community rallies to bring some relief for waterless Spring Lake residents

EMBED </>More Videos

Community officials and residents helped bring some relief to the Spring Lake residents stuck without water.

By
SPRING LAKE, NC (WTVD) --
Help arrived Wednesday afternoon for residents living in Spring Lake's Garden Grove community. They've been without running water for six days.

"They didn't make the payment of $30,000 which they promised us they would make on the 10th. So we had to turn the water off," said town manager Daniel Gerald.

He told ABC11 that Sherman and Hemstreet, a real estate agency based out of Augusta, Georgia, managed the property.



ABC11 spoke with one of their brokers by phone. They told us they are not responsible for the property. The town manager said the paperwork says otherwise.

"They are the ones that are running that park," said Gerald.

Spring Lake residents left without water
Cumberland County residents living in a mobile home park have been without water for five days. The park is located in Spring Lake right next to Fort Bragg's Pope Army Airfield.


One resident said a good Samaritan saw the original story Tuesday night and dropped water off on the porch of everyone here.

The kind gestures don't stop there. The mayor, town manager and alderman came out of their own pockets to help and drop off three truckloads of water to the residents.

Those who live there were overwhelmed with their generosity.



"It's just unbelievable you know," said resident Aneca Glover.

Another resident and Air Force veteran is also grateful, but after 40 years of living in Garden Grove he said his time there has come to an end.

"I'm looking for a house. I'm moving. You can only put up with this for so long," James Walton said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fayetteville newscumberland county newsCumberland CountySpring Lake
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Spring Lake residents hung out to dry over landowner's water bill woes
Top Stories
After record-setting teachers rally in Raleigh, what's happens now?
Head of Montessori School of Raleigh arrested for aiding and abetting in sex abuse case
How does North Carolina's Education Lottery work?
Orange County commissioners approve new flag ordinance
Complete coverage: Teachers rally in Raleigh
Fayetteville teacher suspended after alleged attack on student
Apple considers the Triangle as location for new project
Suspect named in Fayetteville shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured
Show More
Meet the man whose blood plasma saved millions of babies
8-year-old girl dies in Clayton crash; father, sister injured
Same-day grocery delivery: ABC 11 tries out three services
Are you a woman in your 40s? Here's what you need to know about your health
10 kids were choked, shot with crossbow, waterboarded
More News