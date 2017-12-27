  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
Cops: Owner kills man he incorrectly thought stole boat

David Gore (Credit: Bladen County Sheriff's Office)

KELLY, north Carolina --
Authorities say the owner of a North Carolina boat shop shot and killed a man he incorrectly thought stole a boat from him earlier this month.

Bladen County Sheriff James McVicker said 57-year-old Gore Marine owner David Gore confronted two men at an abandoned lumber mill in Kelly around 10:30 a.m. Saturday after getting information a $200,000 boat stolen on Dec. 17 from his Wilmington business might be there.

McVicker says Gore shot 34-year-old Allen Blanchard in the head and he died Monday. A second man was not hurt.

McVicker said in a statement that the men had no connection to the stolen boat.

Gore is charged with murder. It wasn't known if he had a lawyer.
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
