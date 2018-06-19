ASSAULT

Correctional employee assaulted by inmates at Central Prison taken to hospital with serious injury

Central Prison in Raleigh, North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
According to the NC Department of Public Safety, a Central Prison employee assaulted by two inmates has been transported to a local hospital for a serious injury.

Officials say two Central Prison inmates were involved in an assault with a correctional employee at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The two inmates are being treated at Central Prison Regional Medical Facility.

The assault happened in the housing area at the prison. The area has been placed on lockdown.

The incident is under internal investigation. DPS will pursue criminal prosecution against any inmate involved in the assault.

ABC11 will update this story with any new details.
