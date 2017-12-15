Credit card cloned, suspect caught on surveillance in Cary

EMBED </>More Videos

Credit card cloned, suspect caught on surveillance in Cary (WTVD)

By
A Fuquay-Varina father and husband didn't want to show his face on television, but after becoming the latest victim in a string of cloned credit card cases, he wanted ABC 11 to tell his story to help warn others.

"I come to find out somebody was using my card at Harris Teeter's in the area buying gift cards for $50 a piece," he said. "They bought 5 before the card was shut down."

The thief used a digital reader, a skimmer, to get the victim's bank data and applied it to a bogus card with a magnetic strip creating a clone of the victim's credit card.

Cary Police provided surveillance pictures of the suspect caught on camera at two Cary Harris Teeter stores, Harrison Avenue location and the store on O'Kelly Chapel Road.


The suspect bought gift cards in the self-checkout lane and walked out no questions asked.

The victim now taking extra precaution to ensure he never feels this way again.

"I felt violated that someone would take this money that we'd worked for," he said.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
scamcrimeFuquay-Varina
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman pulled from house fire in Durham
Cancer survivors give back to kids in need at local hospital
Suspect in Raleigh Waffle House shooting found dead
SPECIAL DELIVERY: 20lbs of pot shipped to Spring Lake business
Wilson boy waiting for kidney transplant loves to get cards
Photos: 2017 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards winners
GOP unveils sweeping tax plan
Panthers owner Jerry Richardson under investigation for workplace misconduct
Show More
Hidden Triangle: Abandoned castle offers taste of Russia
Police: Child severely burned with heating pad in diaper
North Carolina man charged in 9-month-old's death
A long life well lived: Clinton man dies at 109
Man fed up with package thefts rigs box with shotgun blanks
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Friday Dec. 15, 2017
Woman pulled from house fire in Durham
Cancer survivors give back to kids in need at local hospital
Police investigating armed robbery at Wake Forest home
More Video