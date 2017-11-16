The Weldon Police Department is looking for the suspects responsible for placing a credit card skimmer on a Cash Points ATM.

The Weldon Police Department is looking for the suspects responsible for placing a credit card skimmer on a Cash Points ATM.According to officers, a skimmer was found on a Cash Points machine off Julian Allsbrook Highway, near Interstate 95, on Sunday.Reports show a customer went to use the ATM and found a keypad cover over it that normally wasn't there.It was later discovered that the cover had a camera attached to it so the keys a customer was pressing could be recorded and used later.The skimmer was removed; an investigation determined that the device was placed on the machine on Friday, November 10 around 8 p.m.Police have released surveillance footage of the alleged suspects installing the device, hoping someone will recognize them.Those who used the ATM during that time are encouraged to check their bank records for possible fraudulent charges.The Weldon Police Department is asking anyone with any information to call (252) 536-3136.