Raleigh fire crews are battling a two-alarm fire that broke out at an apartment complex Thursday morning.Officials said the fire started before 8 a.m. at the Mission Capital Crossing Apartments located in the 4000 block of Dansey DriveWhen Chopper 11 HD arrived over the scene, crews captured smoke billowing out of the top of the building.Around 8:15, crews were told to evacuate the building.Officials have not reported if the structure was occupied or how the flames started.