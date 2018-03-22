Crews respond to apartment fire in Raleigh

EMBED </>More Videos

Crews are on the scene of a fire at an apartment complex in northwest Raleigh that sent one person to the hospital.

RALEIGH, NC --
Crews are on the scene of a fire at an apartment complex in northwest Raleigh that sent one person to the hospital.

On Thursday crews were called to a possible entrapment at an apartment complex off Lynn Road on Riveroak Turn.

The Raleigh Fire Department confirmed that woman was inside one of the units.

On Thursday crews were called to an apartment fire off Lynn Road on Riveroak Turn.



Battalion Chief Stephen Page said the woman was taken to the UNC Burn Center and the fire looked like it is contained to one apartment.


This is a developing story, check back for updates.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
apartment fireRaleigh
Top Stories
Wake County judge sets $100K bond for mother arrested for allegedly giving baby marijuana
NC State building evacuated 'out of an abundance of caution'
Possible person of interest named in death of Garner mom
Troubleshooter: Restaurant owner gets $70K back in overcharged electric bills
Durham Police on scene of bank robbery on N. Roxboro Street
Fort Bragg soldier dies in altercation with another soldier
Stock market closes down more than 700 points
'Where's my W2?' Dunn woman goes viral for video
Show More
Dunn police: 4-month-old baby found in hotel room, meth lab
Off-duty Raleigh cop arrested for allegedly driving drunk
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Trump signs order punishing China on trade
8 new flu deaths reported; NC's total to 328 for season
More News
Top Video
Wake County judge sets $100K bond for mother arrested for allegedly giving baby marijuana
ACC rivals Duke and Syracuse meet in Sweet 16
The Great Human Race is set for March 24 in Durham
Off-duty Raleigh cop arrested for allegedly driving drunk
More Video