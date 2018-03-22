Crews respond to apartment fire in Raleigh

Just updated from raleigh fire: one person taken to burn unit at UNC. All Chief would say is that that person had a pulse on the way to the hospital. No word yet on how this fire started. #ABC11 #DEVELOPING pic.twitter.com/4Wh972ltM6 — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) March 22, 2018

On Thursday crews were called to an apartment fire off Lynn Road on Riveroak Turn.

Just a quick video of the scene in north Raleigh. Raleigh fire hasn’t updated us yet on what happened. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/2SnIhLhGnm — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) March 22, 2018

Crews are on the scene of a fire at an apartment complex in northwest Raleigh that sent one person to the hospital.On Thursday crews were called to a possible entrapment at an apartment complex off Lynn Road on Riveroak Turn.The Raleigh Fire Department confirmed that woman was inside one of the units.Battalion Chief Stephen Page said the woman was taken to the UNC Burn Center and the fire looked like it is contained to one apartment.This is a developing story, check back for updates.