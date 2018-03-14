Crews respond to house fire on Figure Eight Island

(Credit: WECT Viewer Submitted Photo)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WTVD) --
Multiple crews are battling a house fire on Figure Eight Island Wednesday afternoon.


The Wilmington Fire Department is assisting the New Hanover County Fire Rescue with the fire at the two-story, single family residential structure.



Upon arrival, smoke and flames were visible on 50 percent of the house, according to the WFD.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.
