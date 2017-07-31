Response to DHHS report on jail suicide released

A response from the Durham County Sheriff's office to a state report that shows procedural deficiencies at the county jail was released Monday afternoon.That document followed the North Carolina Division of Health Service's investigation of inmate Uniece Fennell's death on March 23.The 17-year-old was found hanging inside her cell by an officer at the Durham County Detention Center, and pronounced dead less than an hour later. The medical examiner's office ruled her death a suicide.A June 27th letter to Sheriff Mike Andrews from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services documents deficiencies in procedures at the jail, including a failure by officers to check on Fennell and other inmates at least twice an hour on the day they found her hanging.Proper protocol says officers must observe each inmate in person at least twice per hour, but the checks on Fennell occurred on March 22nd during "one supervision round ... during the 11 a.m., 12 p.m., 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. hour."The report also says officers failed to report a tip from another inmate that Fennell was a threat to herself.The state wants Monday's response to that report to detail corrective action "to ensure that the deficient practice does not recur."While the response from the Durham County sheriff was due on July 29th, because that was a Saturday, public information officer Tamara Gibbs told ABC11 that the sheriff's response would be submitted on the next business day, July 31st.