'That's a child!' Video shows moment toddler lost in Georgia heat is located

EMBED </>More Videos

Two-year-old Kamiyah Vicks was found safe after 18 hours lost in the woods, with temperatures topping 90 degrees. (Savannah Police Dept. via Good Morning America)

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. --
A toddler who had been lost in the Georgia heat was found safe thanks to some police cadets who were in the middle of training.

Cadet Robert Parker and others were in class when they were pulled out to help with the search for a missing child.

A police body camera captured the moment 2-year-old Kamiyah Vicks was located.

Savannah authorities were worried that the little girl, who had been missing for 18 hours, might have drowned in a creek. While the little girl was lost, it was 94 degrees in the shade.

Parker and his group heard the toddler screaming while they searched the woods. After finding her under a bush, they gave her water and brought her to safety.

"She'd been out there quite a while, open arms ready to go," Parker said. "She was thirsty. She was tired. She was hot. We got her the proper medical treatment she needed."

Police are talking to the mother, according to ABC News, who was walking with the girl near the woods when she disappeared. She was so distressed when she went missing that she had to be hospitalized.
Related Topics:
toddlerchild rescueu.s. & worldbody cameraspolice
Top Stories
Police: Porsche was traveling close to 150mph when it hit tree on Wade Avenue; UNC REX doctor killed
Garner man charged in series of break-ins, most at Cary animal hospitals
MD shooting latest: Suspect had bitter history with newspaper
2 charged in deadly shooting of Fayetteville man
2 arrested for beating elderly woman in Robeson Co.
Trooper: Driver falls asleep while driving on I-95, crashes car
Rocky Mount police officer killed in crash to be laid to rest
Cary man who attacked former classmate with machete pleads guilty
Show More
Hammer attack at Chicago McDonald's caught on video
Maryland's Capital Gazette stands tall after shooting tragedy
Capital Gazette mass shooting: What we know about suspect Jarrod Ramos
Illinois man loses legs in boat accident after parasailing in SC
What we know about Capital Gazette shooting suspect
More News