The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspected habitual beer thief.The first reported incident happened at the Circle K on 2990 Gillespie St. on December 1st. The wanted suspect is a white female wearing a dark blue sweat shirt, grey sweat pants, white shoes and a black toboggan.Two days later, police say they believe the suspect returned, this time wearing a grey hoodie, dark colored basketball shorts and white shoes.Anyone with information is asked to call the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office at 910-323-1500 or Crime Stoppers at 910-483-TIPS.