Three Cumberland County students suspended over series of racist tweets

EMBED </>More Videos

Cumberland County students suspended over racist tweets (WTVD)

By
CUMBERLAND COUNTY (WTVD) --
Three Terry Sanford High School students were suspended over a series of racial tweets. According to Cumberland County school officials, the private group message dates back to October but was leaked to the public last week and shared thousands of times on Facebook and Instagram.

The screenshots show a group of Terry Sanford teens going back and forth; one message reads, "I hate n-words." Another said, "This dumb n-word'"

The context of this particular conversation is unknown; however, the school system said all three students were suspended for class one and class two offenses.

"Because it was shared publicly it could interrupt orderly conduct in the schools and would put students at risk because of the nature of those comments," said Interim Superintendent Tim Kinlaw.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

ABC11 was not able to reach all of the parents of the students involved; however, other parents of teenagers in Cumberland County said this should be a lesson for all.

"Maybe they need to have a class, send out some literature about social media."

The school district said they're two steps ahead and plan on holding a social media discussion.

"We think it needs to be a student-led initiative," said Kinlaw. "We'll be formulating that over the next few days but students can reach other students better than we can."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
racismtwitterstudentscumberland county newshigh schoolCumberland County
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Victim's families of Duke Life Flight blame engine, pilot
Cary woman says she almost fell for new hostage scam
Suspect arrested in Orange County stabbing death
Woman assaulted at Durham dog park: 'I was targeted'
Harnett County teen arrested in shooting death of friend
Holiday scams that will catch you off guard
Pipe bomb strapped to man explodes in NYC subway, injuring 4
These hero police officers took down the NYC bomb suspect
Show More
Apex student contracts whooping cough
Pentagon to allow transgender people to enlist in military January 1
Teen found dead in Falls Lake drowned, had drugs in system
Four missing Alabama brothers may be heading to NC
Batali steps down after sexual misconduct allegations
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Monday Dec. 11, 2017
Durham family needs your help to win dream job
Harnett County teen arrested in shooting death of friend
Apex student contracts whooping cough
More Video