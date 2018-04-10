Cumberland County teacher charged with assault on a student

A Cumberland County teacher was arrested and charged with assault on a student, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.The sheriff's office said 36-year-old Kristian Cook, a teacher at Howard Learning Academy, reportedly assaulted a minor student by grabbing her by the throat and pushing her into a table.A short time later Cook reportedly grabbed the minor victim by the hair and pulled her backward, forcing her to the ground.After an investigation, which began March 21, detectives charged Cook with two counts of simple assault. Cook turned herself in Tuesday at the Sheriff's Office, where she was arrested and taken to the detention center.Cook was released on 1,000 unsecured bond.