Cumberland County woman faces human trafficking, sex-related charges

A Cumberland County woman is facing charges related to multiple sex-related crimes.The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office arrested 31-year-old Candace Grantham, of the 3700 block of Cumberland Road on Monday. Deputies executed a search warrant on her home Friday.Grantham has been charged with human trafficking, first-degree kidnapping, advancing prostitution and various other sexual-related crimes.Grantham is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond.