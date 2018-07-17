Dad cleaning handgun accidentally shoots and kills 6-year-old daughter

Dad cleaning gun accidentally shoots and kills daughter (KTRK)

SALEM, Ind. --
State Police said a southern Indiana man accidentally shot and killed his 6-year-old daughter while cleaning a handgun.

They said Makayla S. Bowling of rural Salem was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Reports state her father was cleaning the gun inside a home Friday night and thought the weapon was unloaded, but it discharged, striking the girl in the head.

The father's name hasn't been released.

Police said detectives don't believe foul play was involved.

The shooting remains under investigation.
