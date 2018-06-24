RIP CURRENT

Danger of rip currents evident already off Carolinas' coasts

Wrightsville Beach.

RALEIGH, N.C. --
On a single day in June, 25 people who had ventured into the ocean waters of the coast of the Carolinas had to be rescued after being caught in a rip current.

With the goal of reducing the risks, the Hatteras Island Rescue Squad is offering classes every Monday between Memorial Day and Labor Day to teach swimmers who are caught in rip currents how to survive.

Rip currents are narrow channels of water that can move as fast as 8 feet a second. They can pull swimmers out to sea.

At least two people have died in rip currents in North Carolina this month, including a Virginia man who bystanders said was trying to rescue his daughters.
Man dies saving two teenagers from rip current
A 56-year-old man has died after trying to rescue two teenage girls from a rip current Saturday morning.
