A fire in Johnston County over the weekend that left two people dead was the result of a juvenile playing with a lighter, according to the sheriff's office.Deputies responded to a fire at 1592 Beulahtown Road in Kenly on Sunday.David William Creech, 37, and his two-year-old son Matthew were found dead inside.The blaze also left the man's girlfriend, Serena Brock, and his two other children injured. They were transported to UNC Burn Center and are in stable but serious condition, deputies said.Authorities said they believe the fire started in a toddler's bed.Johnston County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the death, but no criminal act is believed to have occurred.