Death investigation underway in Fayetteville after man found responsive

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Authorities in Fayetteville are investigating a man's death after he was found unresponsive inside a home Wednesday morning.

Police said around 8:49 a.m., officers were called to the home in the 300 block of Plantation Road, off Ramsey Street.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said his name is currently being withheld until his immediate family has been notified.

His body will be sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine a cause of death.

Detectives with the FPD's Homicide Unit are investigating the death and additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information regarding the death investigation is asked to contact Detective L. Donegain with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 489-3925 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.

