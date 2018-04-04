North Carolina DA to seek death penalty in case of Rowan County teen who was missing for years before body was found

Erica Parsons (WSOC)

SALISBURY, N.C. --
A North Carolina district attorney says he will seek the death penalty against the adoptive father of a teenager who was missing for years before her body was found in South Carolina.

The judge presiding over a hearing in Salisbury on Wednesday confirmed the decision by the district attorney's office to try the case against Sandy Parsons as a capitol murder case.
EMBED More News Videos

Adoptive parents charged with murder in death of Rowan County girl

RELATED: Rowan County teen reported missing nearly 2 years after death suffered abuse, malnourishment

Sandy Parsons is charged with murder in the death of Erica Parsons, whose body was found in 2016. A grand jury indicted Parsons and his wife, Casey, in February for multiple charges, including first-degree murder. In 2016, Sandy Parsons led authorities to Erica's body in Chesterfield County, South Carolina

Erica was reported missing in 2013. She had last been seen alive in 2011, when she was 13.

MORE: Adoptive parents charged with murder in death of Rowan County girl
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crimeNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Boy with autism bit by Henderson K9 while police were searching for him
Cary teenager charged with armed robbery of two other teens
Durham Police charge woman in slashing of man's neck on GoDurham bus
Durham named best city for millennials in US
Man accused of shooting Durham 10-year-old will enter 'groundbreaking' plea
NC Museum of Art expects huge draw with new immersive exhibition
White sharks ping off the coast of North Carolina
Henderson march organizers urge end to city violence
Show More
Death of 54-year-old man in Durham ruled homicide
Thousands gather in Memphis for 50th anniversary of MLK assassination
Parkland student shot protecting 20 others released from hospital
What we know about the YouTube shooter Nasim Aghdam
Frontier announces additional nonstop flights to 3 cities from RDU
More News