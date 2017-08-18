BARCELONA ATTACK

At least 14 dead, 100 injured after Barcelona attack, 5 terrorists killed in raid

Emergency workers stand on a blocked street in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017. (AP)

BARCELONA, Spain --
Catalan authorities say a woman injured in an attack in a popular seaside town south of Barcelona has died.

The woman, who wasn't named, is the first fatal victim of the attack late Thursday in Cambrils, about 130 kilometers (80 miles) south of Barcelona.

It came hours after a van slammed into pedestrians on a busy Barcelona promenade, killing 13 people and injuring over 100 others.

In Cambrils, police shot dead five people wearing fake bomb belts who plowed into a group of tourists and residents with a car. In all, six people, including a police officer, were injured in the Cambrils incident.
