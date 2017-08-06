Deaths of 2 Texas toddlers left in hot car ruled homicides

The hot midday sun reflects off a car in this undated file image.

WEATHERFORD, Texas --
Autopsies show two North Texas toddlers died of heatstroke after investigators say their mother allegedly left them in her hot car for several hours to teach them a lesson.

A medical examiner determined the deaths of 2-year-old Juliet Ramirez and 1-year-old Cavanaugh Ramirez of Weatherford were homicides.

Parker County records show the mother, Cynthia Randolph, was arrested in June on injury to child counts and remains jailed. Investigators didn't immediately return a message Sunday on possible upgraded charges.

READ MORE: 2 YOUNG CHILDREN FOUND DEAD IN HOT CAR IN TEXAS


Officials say Randolph originally said her children locked themselves in her car. Temperatures were in the 90s.

An arrest affidavit says Randolph later said her daughter refused to get out of the car so she locked both toddlers inside to teach them a lesson - thinking they'd exit on their own.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
hot carinvestigationchild deathhomicide
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Mother and six-year-old daughter killed after crashing into pond in Sanford
Philadelphia-bound flight encounters turbulence, injuring 10
Pence slams report on possible 2020 presidential groundwork
Elderly man hit in Durham
Exclusive: Family of Wake County hit-and-run victim wants justice
Trump's unprecedented hands-on messaging carries risks
100+ motorcycles roll to help injured deputy
23-month-old killed in road rage crash
Show More
Roxboro police search for armed man
Duke Univ. president: Diversity forces new view of problems
3 US Marines missing after aircraft crashes off Australia
NC Central exceeds $7.2 million fundraising goal
Governor Cooper orders U.S. and NC flags to be lowered
More News
Photos
Durham CrimeStoppers Most Wanted for August
PHOTOS: Football camps open in the Triangle
PHOTOS: Durham Downtown YMCA evacuated
PHOTOS: New Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral in Raleigh
More Photos