CHAPEL HILL NEWS

Deputies: 4 men who robbed Chapel Hill Circle K at large

Deputies said these four men robbed a Chapel Hill Circle K (Credit: Circle K)

CHAPEL HILL (WTVD) --
The Chatham County Sheriff's Office is looking for four men accused of robbing a Circle K at gunpoint.

Deputies said the incident happened on Dec. 23 at the store located at 11399 US 15-501 North.

Reports show the men entered the store, displayed firearms, and demanded money.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The suspects, three white males and one male of unknown race, then left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information should call (919) 542-2911.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
robberychapel hill newsarmed robberyChapel Hill
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHAPEL HILL NEWS
Chapel Hill woman accused of stealing from cancer nonprofit
Chapel Hill warns of 'virtual hostage' scam
Person of interest wanted in UNC student assault, robbery
Cancer survivors form support group at UNC Rex
More chapel hill news
Top Stories
Chapel Hill woman accused of stealing from cancer nonprofit
Boat shop owner's 911 call: 'He's shot in the head. I screwed up'
SC woman slips out of handcuffs, hijacks cruiser, deputies say
'It's scary': Attempted burglary caught on surveillance video
Vance County rallies together to find missing man
Police: NC man jumps counter during transaction to steal cash
Egypt says 10 killed in attack outside Cairo church
Natural gas line fueled fire that killed at least 12 in the Bronx
Show More
NJ liquor thieves steal $800 worth of alcohol
Cooper declares State of Emergency as bitter cold grips state
Outpouring of support for Hope Mills family who lost all in fire
Wake residents flock to pay 2018 property taxes before Friday
Man dies from injuries after Durham shooting
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Duke wins Quick Lane Bowl
Step-by-step: Star Wars Christmas Cookies
PHOTOS: Snow falling across North Carolina
PHOTOS: Looking for Christmas ideas? Why not a shelter pup
More Photos