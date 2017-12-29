Deputies: 4 men who robbed Chapel Hill Circle K at large

The Chatham County Sheriff's Office is looking for four men accused of robbing a Circle K at gunpoint.Deputies said the incident happened on Dec. 23 at the store located at 11399 US 15-501 North.Reports show the men entered the store, displayed firearms, and demanded money.The suspects, three white males and one male of unknown race, then left with an undisclosed amount of cash.Anyone with information should call (919) 542-2911.