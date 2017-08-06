BUZZWORTHY

Louisiana deputies find 'special prize' stashed inside cereal boxes

Deputies with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office found two pounds of marijuana hidden inside of cereal boxes (Credit: St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office via Storyful)

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, Louisiana (WTVD) --
Deputies in St. Tammany Parish, Louisiana, were shocked when they pulled a man over for speeding and found much more.

On Tuesday, deputies with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said they pulled a man over for driving about 90mph on Interstate 12 and discovered that he was driving with an expired license.

After a quick search of his vehicle, authorities located two pounds of marijuana hidden inside of Cap'n Crunch and Honey Nut Cheerios boxes.

Donald Roots-Scott Jr, 23, was arrested and faces charges of speeding, driving with an invalid license, and possession of marijuana with intent to sell and distribute.

Storyful contributed to this post.
