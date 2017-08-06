ST. TAMMANY PARISH, Louisiana (WTVD) --Deputies in St. Tammany Parish, Louisiana, were shocked when they pulled a man over for speeding and found much more.
On Tuesday, deputies with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said they pulled a man over for driving about 90mph on Interstate 12 and discovered that he was driving with an expired license.
After a quick search of his vehicle, authorities located two pounds of marijuana hidden inside of Cap'n Crunch and Honey Nut Cheerios boxes.
Donald Roots-Scott Jr, 23, was arrested and faces charges of speeding, driving with an invalid license, and possession of marijuana with intent to sell and distribute.
Storyful contributed to this post.