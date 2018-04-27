UPDATE: family members of Stirling Clark, 32, say he was kind and compassionate. Willing to to help anyone. A homicide investigation is currently under way into Clarks death. More info at 12 on @ABC11_WTVD #abc1 pic.twitter.com/tCBIlBm4y8 — Julie Wilson (@JulieABC11) April 27, 2018

The Durham County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a person was found fatally shot Thursday night.

A 17-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder after police said he fatally shot a man Thursday night.Deputies said they received a call around 11:30 p.m. about a possible home invasion in the 1900 block of Torredge Road near Little River Elementary School and Durham Technical Community College.When authorities arrived, they found 32-year-old Stirling Clark dead from several gunshot wounds.A witness told authorities that the suspect may still be in the area and a search with police assistants ensued.Deputies later located Deiontra Taylor and took him into custody.In addition to first-degree murder, he was also charged with larceny of a firearm.Officials have yet to release a motive; however, they said the pair may have known each other.