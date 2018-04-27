DURHAM COUNTY NEWS

Deputies ID victim in Durham homicide; 17-year-old suspect charged with first-degree murder

Deiontra Taylor (Credit: Durham Sheriff's Office)

DURHAM (WTVD) --
A 17-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder after police said he fatally shot a man Thursday night.

Deputies said they received a call around 11:30 p.m. about a possible home invasion in the 1900 block of Torredge Road near Little River Elementary School and Durham Technical Community College.

When authorities arrived, they found 32-year-old Stirling Clark dead from several gunshot wounds.



A witness told authorities that the suspect may still be in the area and a search with police assistants ensued.

The Durham County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a person was found fatally shot Thursday night.



Deputies later located Deiontra Taylor and took him into custody.

In addition to first-degree murder, he was also charged with larceny of a firearm.

Officials have yet to release a motive; however, they said the pair may have known each other.

