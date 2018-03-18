Deputies investigate after body found in Wake County

Young Caucasian woman found dead on the side of Caddy Road in Wake County. @WakeSheriff says the victim is identified as Faith Bevan. She was found discovered partially clothed. Search is on for her killer. Deputies need your help. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/VTywhB8I8N — Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) March 18, 2018

Authorities are investigating after a woman's body was found in wooded area in Wake County Sunday morning.Deputies responded to the 7800 block of Caddy Road around 10 a.m.Wake County Sheriff's Department has identified the woman as a 24-year-old Faith Baven from Garner.She was found discovered partially clothed, deputies.The investigation is ongoing. No other information has been released at this time.