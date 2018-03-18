Deputies investigate after body found in Wake County

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --Authorities are investigating after a woman's body was found in wooded area in Wake County Sunday morning.
Deputies responded to the 7800 block of Caddy Road around 10 a.m.
Wake County Sheriff's Department has identified the woman as a 24-year-old Faith Baven from Garner.
She was found discovered partially clothed, deputies.
The investigation is ongoing. No other information has been released at this time.
