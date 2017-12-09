Deputies investigate homicide in Orange County

(Shutterstock)

ORANGE COUNTY (WTVD) --
Deputies are currently on the scene of a homicide in Orange County Saturday.

According to Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood, they responded to a call from the Cedar Grove Community around 11:30 a.m.

The investigation is underway.

No other details have been released at this time.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

