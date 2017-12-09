Deputies investigate homicide in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY (WTVD) --Deputies are currently on the scene of a homicide in Orange County Saturday.
According to Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood, they responded to a call from the Cedar Grove Community around 11:30 a.m.
The investigation is underway.
No other details have been released at this time.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
Deputies on scene of possible homicide in the Cedar Grove Community. Investigation underway, more info as it becomes available ~ Sheriff Blackwood— Orange Co Sheriff NC (@OCNCSheriff) December 9, 2017