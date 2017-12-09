Deputies investigate homicide in Orange County

Deputies on scene of possible homicide in the Cedar Grove Community. Investigation underway, more info as it becomes available ~ Sheriff Blackwood — Orange Co Sheriff NC (@OCNCSheriff) December 9, 2017

Deputies are currently on the scene of a homicide in Orange County Saturday.According to Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood, they responded to a call from the Cedar Grove Community around 11:30 a.m.The investigation is underway.No other details have been released at this time.