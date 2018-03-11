WENDELL, N.C. (WTVD) --Wake County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was killed in a shooting in Wendell Sunday morning.
Deputies responded to a call at 4429 Old Milburnie Road just before 11:30 a.m.
Once on the scene, deputies located a 48-year-old man who had been shot and was in critical condition.
The victim was taken to Wake medical center where he later died from his injuries.
Deputies said it appears to be a domestic situation and the suspect has been detained.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.