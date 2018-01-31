Onslow County couple arrested for child pornography, rape of children

Diane and Matthew Maynard (Credit: Onslow County Sheriff's Office)

ONSLOW COUNTY --
A man and wife have been arrested after deputies said they found a video of the couple engaging in sexual acts with children in their Onslow County home.

On Saturday, deputies were called to the home on Old Folkstone Road in Sneads Ferry after someone reported the couple was in possession of child pornography, WCTI reports.

After reviewing the evidence, authorities found that Matthew Maynard and Diane Maynard were involved in sexual acts with minors - with at least one instance being recorded.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The minor children were removed from the home and placed in the care of the Department of Social Services.

Authorities did not comment on the relationship between the Maynards and their child victims.

The Maynards, both 34, were arrested and charged with two counts of felony first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and two counts of felony statutory rape of a child.

The couple was transported to the Onslow County Detention Center, each under a $200,000 secured bond.

The Sheriff's Office Special Victims Unit is continuing the investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child performersrapechild sex assaultnorth carolina newsNC
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Alleged Fayetteville ISIS supporter to be sentenced
More News