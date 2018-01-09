BUZZWORTHY

Wayne County man accused of stealing stepdaughter's puppy, selling it for drugs

DUDLEY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A Dudley man has been arrested after deputies said he sold his stepdaughter's puppy in exchange for drugs.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 1 an 8-week-old Yorkie puppy was reported stolen from a home on Club Knolls Road.

Following an investigation, detectives found that 41-year-old Christopher O'Neal Eakes had taken the puppy from his own home and sold it for drugs.

Eakes was arrested on Monday and charged with larceny of a dog.

He was booked under a $2,500.00 unsecured bond.

It is unclear if the dog was returned to its rightful owner.
