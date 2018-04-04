11-year-old NC girl missing; mother never turned her over to father, police say

Kaytelynn Kirkpatrick and Patricia Franklin (Credit: McDowell County Sheriff's Office)

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
Deputies in McDowell County are searching for an 11-year-old girl after authorities said her mother didn't return custody of her to the girl's father.

Authorities believe Kaytelynn Kirkpatrick may still be with her mother, Patricia Franklin.

Recently, the McDowell County Department of Social Services became involved in the case due to possible drug activity in the mother's home.

Reports show Franklin was supposed to turn over custody of Kaytelynn over to her father last week - she's been reported missing since March 29.

Deputies believe Franklin may be driving a blue 2003 Dodge Caravan with the North Carolina tag EJW-3252.



Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Kaytelynn or Franklin is asked to call the McDowell County Sheriff's Office at (652) 2235.
