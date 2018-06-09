Deputies seeking person of interest after 3 people found dead in Morganton home

MORGANTON, N.C. (WTVD) --Burke County investigators say three people were found dead at a home south of Morganton Friday morning.
Deputies have named 61-year-old Kenneth Douglas Powell as a person of interest reported WSOC.
Authorities arrived at the scene on Enola Road around 7:45 a.m. Friday. According to the Burke County Sheriff's office, deputies discovered one body outside of a home along with two additional bodies inside of the home.
An unharmed two-year-old was also found inside and taken for medical evaluation.
Anyone with information about Powell is encouraged to call Burke County 911.