DEATH INVESTIGATION

Deputies seeking person of interest after 3 people found dead in Morganton home

Kenneth Douglas Powell (WSOC)

MORGANTON, N.C. (WTVD) --
Burke County investigators say three people were found dead at a home south of Morganton Friday morning.

Deputies have named 61-year-old Kenneth Douglas Powell as a person of interest reported WSOC.

Authorities arrived at the scene on Enola Road around 7:45 a.m. Friday. According to the Burke County Sheriff's office, deputies discovered one body outside of a home along with two additional bodies inside of the home.

An unharmed two-year-old was also found inside and taken for medical evaluation.

Anyone with information about Powell is encouraged to call Burke County 911.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
death investigationnorth carolina newsNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DEATH INVESTIGATION
Startling details raise questions about Durham developer's death
Garner police offer reward in deadly hit-and-run on US 70
NCDOT planning road improvements where 8-year-old girl was killed
Fuquay-Varina police: Man ran over, killed 16-year-old who tried to take cell phone
More death investigation
Top Stories
Fort Bragg soldier pleads to keep wife in country as she faces deportation
Video released of latest Kyron Hinton police encounter
Body of woman dragged into Florida lake by alligator found
Most will benefit from Complete 540 project, but some will lose their homes
Duke doctors perform 'surgery' to give doll the same scar as Durham girl
Hidden History: Exploring North Carolina's Land of Oz theme park
Trump signals support for legislation easing US ban on pot
Local Army veteran mom surprised with new car
Show More
Fort Bragg soldier killed in Fayetteville motorcycle crash
Rolesville High School student overcomes obstacle, graduating with honors
47-year-old man charged after 31 active pipe bombs found in Person County
Granville and Vance counties hope to drive heroin prices up, drive drugs out
Death penalty upheld for man convicted of killing Shaniya Davis
More News