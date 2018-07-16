NC deputy shot during traffic stop out of surgery; hunt for gunman continues

A manhunt is underway in Caldwell County after a deputy was seriously injured after being shot during a traffic stop late Sunday night. (Credit: WSOC)

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. --
A manhunt is underway in Caldwell County after a deputy was seriously injured after being shot during a traffic stop late Sunday night.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on Cheraw Road, not far from Lenoir.

Officials told WSOC that the unidentified deputy was wearing a bulletproof vest but was hit below it.

The deputy was flown to a Charlotte hospital where he was rushed into surgery.

Just before 9 a.m., officials said the deputy was out of surgery and was in "stable condition." He was wearing a protective vest at the time of the shooting.



Law enforcement officials said the suspect was driving a blue Toyota sedan.

No other details about the suspect have been released.

The sheriff's office and the State Bureau of Investigations are working the investigation.
