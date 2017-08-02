Despite breaks, Raleigh's water pipes have solid record

Fresh off another huge repair effort, managers at Raleigh's water utility want to reassure residents that the area's infrastructure is on solid ground.

In total, Raleigh Public Utilities manages more than 2,500 miles of water main pipes, or about the distance between Raleigh and Los Angeles. The average age of the pipes is 30 years old, but that balances the older pipes (pre-World War II) and miles of new pipes for each new neighborhood and development.

Tuesday's gush flooded parts of Capital Boulevard; officials say that pipe was made of cast iron and dates back to the 1960s. Most pipes nowadays are made of fiberglass or ductile iron.


According to data compiled by the utility, crews repaired 252 water main breaks during FY 2016-2017, an average of 21 per month.

Ed Buchan, Raleigh's Environmental Coordinator, says several of those have been caused by construction, such as the underground installation of Google Fiber and AT&T cables, and not necessarily due to erosion.

