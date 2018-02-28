Dick's Sporting Goods to stop selling assault-style weapons

The chairman and CEO of Dick's Sporting Goods announced Wednesday morning that the chain will no longer sell assault-style rifles and high capacity magazines.

In an open letter, Ed Stack said the nation's largest sporting goods retailer will stop selling certain weapons, and will not sell firearms to anyone under age 21.

"We looked at what happened down in Parkland and we were so disturbed and saddened by what happened, we felt we needed to do something," Stack said. "So we've decided not to sell these assault weapons any longer in any of our stores."

Previously, the stores had temporarily removed the weapons, but they had been reintroduced, specifically in the Field and Stream chain of hunting and outdoor based stores.

"We're taking these guns out of all of our stores permanently," Stack announced.

Weapons have taken a center stage in the national gun debate in the wake of the Feb. 14 massacre at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. A gunman armed with an AR-15 style semi-automatic rifle and multiple magazines killed 17 people and wounded 14 others.
