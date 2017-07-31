Boy praised for helping sister during house fire

EMBED </>More Videos

An eight-year-old boy received praised after his quick thinking helped save he and his sister during a house fire. (WMUR)

An eight-year-old boy is being praised by the local fire department after his quick thinking during a house fire.

Harrison Holt was named an honorary member of the Milan-Dummer Fire Department in Dummer, New Hampshire when he called 9-1-1 while carrying his baby sister out of their burning home and to their designated meeting area. His father, John Holt had just finished cutting the grass and was sitting in the living room when he began to smell smoke coming from their barn.

John Holt saw flames in the barn and grabbed a fire extinguisher.

"By the time I got down there, it was fairly out of control already," he said.

Harrison stepped into action, dialing for help and getting his sister out of the home.

Fire Chief Bud Chapman said this is a prime example of how important it is to teach children about fire safety.

The fire destroyed the home but everyone was able to make it out safely.

Read more about this story from WMUR.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
firehouse firefire departmentschild rescuerescuehero
Load Comments
Top Stories
'Can safe' lands Raleigh woman in Honduras jail, says it's a mistake
OuterBanks outage: Lawsuit filed against PCL construction
Judges reject new NC elections, but set Sept. 1 deadline for redrawing districts
Families remember teens who drowned in Cape Fear River
OBX vacationers out thousands - what's the recourse?
NC woman says mom contracted flesh-eating bacteria at beach
Anthony Scaramucci out as White House Communications Director
Two 12-year-old girls bitten by shark at SC beach
Show More
Man overdoses in Dunkin Donuts bathroom while son waits outside
Response to DHHS report on jail suicide released
'I am transgender': US soldier shares personal journey
Man seriously hurt in Durham shooting near City Hall
NC church denies allegations of forced labor
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Monday, July 31, 2017
OBX vacationers out thousands - what's the recourse?
Families remember teens who drowned in Cape Fear River
'Can safe' lands Raleigh woman in Honduras jail, says it's a mistake
More Video