Funds granted to victims of Hurricane Matthew

Sixty-four homeowners are finally going to see State and Federal dollars to help recover from the devastation of Hurricane Matthew.State Emergency Management said that $8.5 million is being distributed to homeowners across central and eastern North Carolina.That money is to elevate, rebuild, or buy homes that were damaged by the hurricane.Just over $260,000 will be used to help two homeowners in Cumberland County.Six properties in Moore County and one home in Johnston County will also see some of those funds.