MAE SAI, Thailand --For two weeks, 12 young soccer players and their coach have been trapped in a partially flooded cave in northern Thailand, riveting the nation and making news around the world.
The boys, aged 11-16, and their 25-year-old coach were missing for over a week before rescue divers finally found them on Monday. The boys were skinny and hungry but were in good health. Authorities have spent days determining how best to rescue the players after efforts to pump out water from the cave were set back by heavy rain.
The desperate search and rescue operation has seen experts from around the world join in, with teams from Britain, the U.S., Australia, China and elsewhere all participating.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.