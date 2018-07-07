U.S. & WORLD

Thai cave rescue in photos: Rescuers race to save soccer team trapped in cave

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image ap"><span>AP</span></div><span class="caption-text">Rescuer working near a cave where 12 boys and their soccer coach have been trapped since June 23, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, in northern Thailand Sunday, July 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)</span></div>
MAE SAI, Thailand --
For two weeks, 12 young soccer players and their coach have been trapped in a partially flooded cave in northern Thailand, riveting the nation and making news around the world.

The boys, aged 11-16, and their 25-year-old coach were missing for over a week before rescue divers finally found them on Monday. The boys were skinny and hungry but were in good health. Authorities have spent days determining how best to rescue the players after efforts to pump out water from the cave were set back by heavy rain.

The desperate search and rescue operation has seen experts from around the world join in, with teams from Britain, the U.S., Australia, China and elsewhere all participating.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldyouth soccersoccerwater rescuerescueflooding
U.S. & WORLD
4 rescued from Thailand cave as rescue operation underway
Thai cave rescue: These are the 12 trapped players and their coach
WHOA! Fisher loses her catch to shark in spectacular fashion
Property manager calls cops on man for wearing socks in pool
Statue of Liberty stamp mistake to cost Postal Service $3.5M
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
4 rescued from Thailand cave as rescue operation underway
Democrats may reject Republican convention in Charlotte
Suspects caught on video beating elderly man in Calif.
Property manager calls cops on man for wearing socks in pool
Police: Virginia man fatally shoots father, an NC native
Police investigating suspicious death of 85-year-old man in Lumberton
Clayton woman shot at home while lying in bed
Record 89-degree water temp recorded off NC coast
Show More
Driver rescued after being stranded on flooded SUV
Fires and flash floods mark wild weather day in Wake County
Reckless driver report helps police find missing man
Tropical depression lurks off North Carolina coast
39th Festival for the Eno draws crowds
More News