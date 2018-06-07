U.S. & WORLD

Disney, Legoland employees arrested in child porn sting

WINTER HAVEN, F.L. --
Florida investigators have arrested men employed by Walt Disney World and Legoland in a child pornography sting that nabbed nine other suspects and resulted in the death of another.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said those arrested over the past week include a Disney World costume department manager, whom the park fired. The Legoland employee builds models at the park.

Officials say one suspect, 21-year-old Andres Estrada, was killed Friday when he attacked a deputy and reached for her gun. Another deputy shot him.

The other nine suspects arrested in the sting dubbed "Guardians of Innocence II" included a high school student, college students and an 84-year-old retired engineer. Another was a 69-year-old retired teacher who had an annual pass to Disney, which investigators say he often visited alone.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Disney Worldlegolandu.s. & worldarrestFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Dad rants after finding no changing table in men's room
Alice Johnson's message for Trump after clemency granted
Last surviving 'Wizard of Oz' munchkin, Jerry Maren, dies at 98
Harrowing drone video shows damage from Guatemala volcano
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Employee accused of putting rat poison in cheese at Fayetteville pizza place
Benson man dies while swimming off Cape Hatteras National Seashore
Grandma on Raleigh couple accused of child abuse: 'They are criminals'
Dad rants after finding no changing table in men's room
Moms, babies kick off 'Think Babies' campaign in Raleigh
Alice Johnson's message for Trump after clemency granted
It's National Chocolate Ice Cream Day! Check out some of the best local spots
Boy Scout's novelty grenade prompts scare at Hobby Airport
Show More
Last surviving 'Wizard of Oz' munchkin, Jerry Maren, dies at 98
Philly high school teacher accused of taking bribes for better grades
Hoke County animal shelter owner charged with 184 counts of sexual exploitation
Star of Pre-K Graduation dancing viral video shares reaction
31 active pipe bombs found in Person County
More News