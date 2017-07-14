ABC11 TOGETHER

Disney Summer of Service Awards

Disney Summer of Service

Youth Service America (YSA), The Walt Disney Company and ABC11 Together are teaming up this summer to inspire kids and families to make a positive impact in their community. Join us in this volunteer movement! Click here for tips on how you can help.

Have a great project idea that needs funding? Individuals ages 5-18 can also apply for a $500 Summer of Service grant. That's free money to make a difference in your community! To find out more, go to disney.com/BeInspired. So be inspired by the power of helping others. Together, we can create a brighter tomorrow.

The Walt Disney Corp. is the parent company of ABC11.
