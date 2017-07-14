Disney Summer of Service Awards

Youth Service America (YSA), The Walt Disney Company and ABC11 Together are teaming up this summer to inspire kids and families to make a positive impact in their community. Join us in this volunteer movement! Click here for tips on how you can help.
Have a great project idea that needs funding? Individuals ages 5-18 can also apply for a $500 Summer of Service grant. That's free money to make a difference in your community! To find out more, go to disney.com/BeInspired. So be inspired by the power of helping others. Together, we can create a brighter tomorrow.
The Walt Disney Corp. is the parent company of ABC11.
