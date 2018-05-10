Mystery solved: Divers find proof that shipwreck off NC coast is steamship that sank in 1838

EMBED </>More Videos

Divers have found proof that a shipwreck off the coast is a steam ship that sank in 1838. Credit: Blue Water Ventures International (WTVD)

Divers have found proof that a shipwreck off the North Carolina coast is a steamship that sank in 1838.

A candlestick recovered from the wreck site bears the name of the ship - "SB Pulaski," for Steam Boat Pulaski - on its bottom, Keith Webb of recovery firm Blue Water Ventures International told The Charlotte Observer on Wednesday.

"This is a game changer. I have believed for so long we were in the right spot, and there's nothing like the feeling of having something like this confirmed," Webb said.

Dr. Joseph Schwarzer, director of the North Carolina Maritime Museums, was among the historians waiting for Webb to prove he was in the right spot. Schwarzer was hoping for the ship's bell, but he says a candlestick with the ship's name is just as good.

"That really is a smoking gun," Schwarzer said. "It's like finding proof of something which was not just history, but almost legendary. This is empirical evidence. The wreck is no longer folklore, on the pages of a book. There is an actually object that proves it is out there."

The wreck is 40 miles (65 kilometers) off the coast, more than 10 miles (15 kilometers) farther out to sea than historians originally believed the Pulaski went down.

A 1919 account in "The Georgia Historical Quarterly" said a boiler explosion caused the ship to split in half. The Pulaski had sailed from Savannah, Georgia, on June 13, 1838, and reached Charleston, South Carolina, that same day, according to the quarterly entry written by an unidentified man described as a survivor. The ship was bound for Baltimore when it sank, killing about half of the 200 people aboard.

Schwarzer says historians want to know whether the boiler really caused the Pulaski to sink or whether there was another reason.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shipwreckboat accidentNC
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
NAACP Legal Defense Fund responds to viral video of officer putting man in chokehold
Video of Apex student tearing down Black Lives Matter mural goes viral
'You should help us': Desperate plea from family of Garner man killed in hit-and-run
'Grandma Shirley' gets help achieving law school dream after devastating fire
LIST: NC school districts closed for teacher's rally on May 16
Group raises money to bail women, caregivers out of jail before Mother's Day
Gov. Cooper presents budget, says 'it's a shame' teachers have to rally in Raleigh
Woman accused of stalking, sending 65,000 texts after one date
Show More
Durham leaders take first step in deciding future of Confederate monuments
Army soldier gets ear grown inside arm for transplant
Cary swimmer gets lessons from Olympians
Deer confiscated from Raleigh family
More North Carolina schools to close May 16 for teacher's rally
More News