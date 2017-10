The Lee County Sheriff's Office is offering a $5, 000 reward for information leading to an arrest in a murder.Deputies said 23-year-old Brennan Desuan McNeil was found shot to death just before 2 a.m. in the 200 block of Oak Hollow Lane on August 4.Anyone with information is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (919) 775-5531 or the tip line at (919) 718-4577.