Durham police looking for suspects in 2 robberies

Police say these two men robbed two businesses October 16.

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Durham detectives want to identify two men suspected of robbing two businesses at gunpoint minutes apart on October 16.

The first robbery happened at Cruizers at 2716 Guess Road at 3:22 a.m. Two men, both armed with guns, took cash and fled in a blue car, possibly a Hyundai Accent.

A few minutes later at the Kangaroo at 3301 Guess Road, two men armed with guns and matching the descriptions of the suspects in the Cruizers robbery came in and demanded money. When the clerk refused to give them money, the two men jumped over the counter and took several cigarillos.

No one was hurt in either robbery.

The men are black males in their teens or early 20s. One suspect was 5 feet 4 inches to 5 feet 5 inches tall and the second suspect was approximately 5 feet 10 to 5 feet 11 inches tall. A third male was seen waiting in a vehicle during the robberies.

This may be the getaway car.


Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator B. Riley at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29303 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
