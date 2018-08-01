Double wedding: Two sets of Michigan twins to tie the knot

MICHIGAN --
Boy meets girl. Boy's twin meets girl's twin. Twins get married! What?

That's right, these set of twins are getting married and their love story is the sweetest thing.

Nick and Zack Lewan, a set of twins in Michigan, are marrying Krissie and Kassie Bevier, another set of twins in Michigan.

This double love story started four years ago when Nick met Kassie in a college psychology class.

"You know how psychology loves twin studies," Kassie said, "and so the professor was like, 'Hey, are there any twins in the room?' You know, raise your hand if you're a twin."

So, Kassie and Nick both raised their hands.

"And then he turned around and saw me and that was it,' Kassie laughed.

The two later introduced their siblings and the four of them went on their first date to church.

The twin couples got engaged at the same time but do plan on having separate weddings.

Their weddings are on different days but they will share a wedding reception Saturday night.

They all feel this is all normal. They say they all flow together.

"It's really nice because there is a special twin bond, there is, " Kassie said. "And having someone who understands, that is really huge."

WILX contributed to this post.

