WAKE COUNTY (WTVD) --More than 1,300 people in Apex are without power due to downed power lines across US-64.
It happened around 9:30 a.m. after a dump truck hit a power pole near Jenks Road, causing the lines to drop.
According to police, Ashuntee Baker, 34, of Chapel Hill, failed to lower the dump bed from a previous stop, causing the bed to strike the power lines and pull them down.
The road is currently closed in both directions but is expected to reopen around 4 p.m.
Baker was charged with reckless driving and no operator's license.
