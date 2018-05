Durham police are investigating after a man drove his car into a restaurant Friday morning.The incident happened just before 10 a.m. at Brigs at the Park Restaurant located at 4900 NC-55.Police said a man was trying to pull into a parking spot near the front door when he hit the gas instead of the brake.The vehicle then rammed into the building, injuring a woman.She was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.