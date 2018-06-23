  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Watch
    Full Story
CAR CRASH

Driver in Fayetteville crash that killed 10-year-old charged with DWI

EMBED </>More Videos

10-year-old killed in Fayetteville car crash (WTVD)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
Authorities say the driver in a crash that claimed the life of a 10-year-old girl has been charged with DWI.

Christopher James Bell, 34, of Fayetteville, was also charged with felony death by motor vehicle and red light violation.

Christopher James Bell



Bell is being held at Cumberland County Jail under a $30,000 secured bond.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Ramsey Street and Country Club Drive around 10:15 p.m when the Chevy Tahoe hit a Kia, which then overturned. A Toyota Camry was also hit.

Police cannot say at this time whether the child was restrained in a car seat or not.

An investigation into what caused the crash is underway and anyone with information can call Fayetteville Police Department's Traffic Unit at 910-433-1807 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-8477.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car crashchild deathcar accidentFayetteville
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAR CRASH
Father rescues son from race car after fiery crash
I-540 reopens after overturned car closed eastbound lanes
5 cars involved in Raleigh crash, 7 hurt
Fight breaks out after car crash in Durham, one hurt
More car crash
Top Stories
27-year-old man will be charged in overnight officer-involved shooting in Harnett County
Man injured after shooting at Raleigh Days Inn parking lot overnight
Man charged after truck driver accidentally shot on I-40 in Johnston County
Sanders says she was told to leave Virginia restaurant
Man survives after being struck by train in Fayetteville
Police: Suspects approached man at gas station, took him to 3 ATMs
NC National Guard to rename Fayetteville unit in honor of fallen soldier
Hurricanes draft Andrei Svechnikov with 2nd overall pick in NHL draft
Show More
Several cars catch fire in parking lot of Carowinds
Man paddle boards across Hudson River - and makes it to work on time!
Take Your Dog To Work Day at ABC11
What Friday's SCOTUS ruling means for you and your cell phone
Going to downtown Raleigh this weekend? There's a detour!
More News