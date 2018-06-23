Driver in Fayetteville crash that killed 10-year-old charged with DWI

Christopher James Bell

Authorities say the driver in a crash that claimed the life of a 10-year-old girl has been charged with DWI.Christopher James Bell, 34, of Fayetteville, was also charged with felony death by motor vehicle and red light violation.Bell is being held at Cumberland County Jail under a $30,000 secured bond.The crash occurred at the intersection of Ramsey Street and Country Club Drive around 10:15 p.m when the Chevy Tahoe hit a Kia, which then overturned. A Toyota Camry was also hit.Police cannot say at this time whether the child was restrained in a car seat or not.An investigation into what caused the crash is underway and anyone with information can call Fayetteville Police Department's Traffic Unit at 910-433-1807 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-8477.