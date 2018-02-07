Driver leads deputies on high-speed chase through Durham

Several people are in custody after officials said they led deputies on a high-speed chase.The incident happened just before 11:30 Tuesday night.It is unclear where the chase started; however, ABC11 crews captured the Nissan fleeing authorities on Highway 98.Eyewitnesses said the car was seen driving at speeds close to 80 miles per hour.Deputies followed the vehicle for roughly 30 minutes before blocking it behind the Village Shopping Center on Fidelity Drive.Multiple people were detained at the scene and held for further questioning.Deputies have yet to release the names of those involved, list possible charges, or comment on how the chase began.