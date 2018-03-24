  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
Driver loses control, strikes 5 people in McDonald's parking lot in Roanoke Rapids

A car leaving McDonald's struck five pedestrians.

ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC (WTVD) --
Five pedestrians were injured Saturday when a car lost control in a McDonald's parking lot and struck them.

It happened shortly before noon at the fast-food location in the 1500 block of Julian Allsbrook Highway.

Roanoke Rapids Police said the five injured people were taken to Halifax Regional Medical Center ER for treatment.

Two of the injured were then flown to a trauma center for additional treatment.

Police said it appears the driver of the vehicle accelerated and lost control of the car leaving the McDonald's parking lot.

The driver is in custody. Charges are pending, but the investigation is ongoing.
