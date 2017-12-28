Drugs and guns seized following two arrests in Fayetteville

An anonymous tip to the Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers tip line pointed officers to two arrests, the seizure of narcotics, two handguns, and an AK-47.Robert Gibson, 27, of Hope Mills and Dakota Chavis, 21 of Fayetteville were arrested on a wide-range of charges.Gibson is charged with Possession with the Intent to Sell and Deliver Marijuana, Manufacture Marijuana, Maintaining a Dwelling Place for the Sale of Controlled Substances, Felony Conspiracy, Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia, and Possession of Schedule II Oxycodone.Chavis is charged with with Possession with the Intent to Sell and Deliver Marijuana, Manufacture Marijuana, Maintaining a Dwelling Place for the Sale of Controlled Substances, Felony Conspiracy, and Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia.On Wednesday, officers with the Fayetteville Police Department's Central District were following up on a tip submitted through Crimestoppers concerning the illegal sale of narcotics from a home along the 2100 block of Buckhorn Road.Police arrived at the home, knocked on the door and when the resident opened the door, they detected the odor of marijuana. Officers then obtained and executed the search warrant.During the execution of the search warrant, officers located and seized 4.5 dosage units of Oxycodone, 17 dosage units of Adderall, 215 grams of marijuana, an AK-47, two handguns, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, and numerous items of drug paraphernalia.The anonymous tipster will be eligible for a cash reward from the Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers for the anonymous information they submitted that resulted in the outcome of this investigation.